Arsenal and Tottenham Target Dayot Upamecano Could See Move Desire Scuppered

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Dayot Upamecano has decided to leave RB Leipzig in the summer, but it is unclear whether the German club will find a buyer for him.



The French defender’s future has been under the scanner amidst interest in him from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.













Bayern Munich and Barcelona have been keeping tabs on him and he also has Premier League suitors with both north London clubs Arsenal and Tottenham chasing his services.



Upamecano has made up his mind about leaving RB Leipzig in the summer and is keen for a fresh start, but football’s current climate could be the major roadblock in the way of a transfer.





According to German magazine Sport Bild, there are uncertainties whether any of his suitors will agree to spend the figure needed to snare him away from RB Leipzig.







The German club want a fee of €60m from his departure and at the moment no club have shown an interest in paying that amount of money.



The coronavirus pandemic is set to hit the pockets of big clubs in Europe and transfer fees are tipped to need to come down in the next window if deals are to be done.





There is also little indication that RB Leipzig are prepared to accept a fee less than the €60m figure for the 21-year-old centre-back.

