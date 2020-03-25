Besiktas Coach Keen For Club To Keep Arsenal Loanee

Follow @insidefutbol





Besiktas coach Sergen Yalcin has urged the club hierarchy to take up the option on Arsenal loanee Mohamed Elneny this summer.



The Turkish giants signed the midfielder on loan from Arsenal on deadline day last summer and reserved an option to make the move permanent.













Elneny has been ever-present in Yalcin’s line-ups this season and has been an important part of the Besiktas squad over the course of the campaign.



Despite his performances, Besiktas are yet to take a call on whether to turn his loan into a permanent move and now the coach has weighed in to convince the club's leaders.





According to Turkish daily Takvim, the Besiktas coach recently held talks with the club hierarchy and stressed the importance of keeping hold of Elneny.







He pressed the club’s leaders to take up the option on the midfielder and sign him in a permanent deal from Arsenal.



The Besiktas coach believes with Elneny in the team, they can move forward and achieve great things in the future.





It remains to be seen whether Besiktas eventually listen to their boss and invest the money needed to sign the midfielder on a permanent deal.

