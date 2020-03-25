Carlo Ancelotti’s Authority Is Special Admits Everton Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton defender Michael Keane has heaped praise on manager Carlo Ancelotti and admits the Italian's presence just radiates authority.



The Italian boss has had an illustrious career and is considered to be a legendary manager, with a host of trophies under his belt.













At Everton, Ancelotti quickly enjoyed a positive impact and Keane insists that training under him has been good with performances, apart from the 4-0 loss they suffered at the hands of Chelsea just before the suspension of the season, reflecting the work they have put in on the training ground.



Keane also revealed that Ancelotti has an aura which just demands respect from all the players at Everton.





“The manager has been fantastic, he has all the experience in the world and has won it all”, Keane told Everton's official site.







“His demeanour and authority is special, he instantly gained respect from everybody and rightly so.



“His training has been really good and in all the games bar against Chelsea, we have been really competitive.





“I think the fans can see an improvement in us."



Keane also took time to vote in favour of the former Bayern Munich boss to take Everton to the level where they want to be.



“We know where we want to be and that it’s not going to happen overnight – but we have the right manager to help us get there.”



Everton are now waiting to find out when the season will resume, with the campaign on hold until at least 30th April.

