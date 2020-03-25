He’s Evolved His Game – Neil Lennon Praises Celtic’s Scott Brown

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic manager Neil Lennon has heaped praise on club captain Scott Brown, who he feels has evolved his game over the years.



Lennon, who is now on his second spell at the club, kicked off Celtic’s run of eight consecutive championships by winning the first two.













Brown’s involvement in winning successive Scottish top flight titles has been crucial for Lennon and Celtic, as he captained the side to eight out of the nine championships he has won with the Hoops.



Lennon is clear how vital Brown’s contribution has been for the Celts, detailing his attributes as a holding midfielder and his leadership qualities.





The Northern Irish manager highlighted the Scottish skipper’s professionalism and dedication towards the game and stated it is not easy to lead Celtic, being captain of the side for as long as Brown has with all the added responsibilities.







Lennon also feels that Brown has evolved his game over the years.



“He brings great maturity in his role in the team, he’s evolved his game into a top holding-midfield player now. Reading the game, covering the ground, breaking up attacks and prompting attacks – his leadership qualities are invaluable here”, Lennon told Celtic’s official site.





“It’s immeasurable to put in the words the contribution that he’s made over the last 12 years and he’s still, at 34, playing as well as ever.



“I think that’s testament to his professionalism and dedication. It’s not easy playing here and it’s certainly not easy being the captain here for the length of time he’s been here because there’s a huge responsibility."



Celtic and Brown will be looking for the season to resume as soon as it is safe to do so as they look to wrap up a ninth league title in a row.

