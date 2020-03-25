XRegister
26 October 2019

25/03/2020 - 14:26 GMT

I’d Rather Chase Ten-In-A-Row Than Try And Stop It – Former Celtic Star

 




Alan Stubbs has indicated that the Celtic team he was part were under more pressure than the current side who are chasing winning ten league titles in a row.

Stubbs was part of the Celtic team that won the league title in the 1997/98 campaign and stopped Rangers from winning ten titles in a row.  


 



That Celtic side and their Dutch manager Wim Jansen became part of the club’s folklore because of their achievement in stopping their Glasgow rivals from doing something unprecedented.

The current Celtic side have won the last eight league titles and are gunning to become the first team in Scotland to win ten league titles in a row.
 


Stubbs insisted that he would rather be part of the side chasing ten league titles as his side were under more pressure as they were tasked with the job of stopping Rangers doing the same.



“If I had the choice between the team trying to stop it and the team trying to win it, I’d always be the team trying to do ten”, the former defender told The Athletic.

“It’s so much more difficult pressure-wise to try and stop that.”
 


With the season suspended, there are fears amongst the Celtic fans that they might not win their ninth title in a row this year.
 