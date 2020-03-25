Juventus Could Have Opening For Manchester City Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus continue to be keen on Gabriel Jesus and could have an opening to sign the Manchester City striker, it has been claimed in Italy.



Jesus has scored 18 goals in all competitions this season and has been an important part of the squad at Manchester City.













Juventus have been keeping tabs on him and the club are considering taking him to Italy during the next summer transfer window.



He has been identified as a top target and the club are laying down the groundwork for an approach for to snap him up from Manchester City.





And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, there could be an opening for Juventus to sign Jesus as Pep Guardiola, while rating him, does not consider him indispensable.







The Brazilian has failed to nail down a certain starting spot under the Spaniard and has so far failed to displace Sergio Aguero as the club’s number one striker.



Juventus believe that they might have an opening if they offer enough money to convince Manchester City into selling the 22-year-old.





It remains to be seen if Jesus could be tempted to swap Manchester City for the Italian champions.

