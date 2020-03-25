Leeds United Players Open To Wage Deferral

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United's players are open to the prospect of a deferral of their wages with a salary cap as the club look to deal with the financial implications of a suspended season, according to The Athletic.



The Whites were at the top of the Championship standings and in line to be promoted to the Premier League when the football season was suspended due to the global pandemic of the Coronavirus.













Leeds and most of the Championship clubs are still pushing to complete the campaign amidst increasing fears that the 2019/20 season is unlikely to be finished.



The Whites are reportedly prepared to take legal action if the Premier League refuse to give three promotion spots if the season is declared null and void.





But there are more pressing needs at Leeds as the club look to handle the financial implications of the season being suspended.







With no money coming in at the moment, the club have opened talks with the players over a wage cap.



Leeds are keen to defer the payment of salaries of their players and a wage cap set at £6,000 a week is one of the options on the table.





The Leeds players are receptive to the idea and are open to having such a wage cap and deferring of their salaries to help out of the club.



Teams across Europe are considering their expenditure as the world continue to deal with the global pandemic, with little to no football expected for the next few months.

