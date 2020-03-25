XRegister
X
25/03/2020 - 14:15 GMT

Tottenham Tried To Take Me To England – Napoli Winger On Early Career Offer

 




Former Italy youth international Gennaro Tutino has revealed that he rejected a move to Tottenham Hotspur in favour of staying at Napoli.

Tutino has been on loan at Serie B side Empoli from Napoli since January and has been at the San Paolo club since the start of his career.  


 



He has spent all his career at Napoli, but is yet to make a single senior appearance and has been bouncing around on loan at clubs across the divisions in Italy.

But the 23-year-old’s career could have been different as Tottenham wanted to take him to their academy at the start of his career and Tutino admitted that the offer was on his table.
 


But he decided against the move and signed the contract with Napoli as he was not keen to leave the Serie A giants at the start of his career.



Tutino told Italian outlet Calcionapoli24.it: “I was 14 and before I signed my first contract with Napoli, they tried to take me to England.

“But I didn’t feel like leaving Napoli.”
 


Tutino represented Italy as a youth international and will be looking to make good on his potential in the coming years.
 