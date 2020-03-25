West Ham Skipper Puts Steven Gerrard Above Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United skipper Mark Noble admits he ranks Steven Gerrard as above Paul Scholes and Frank Lampard due to the Liverpool legend being a complete player.



The 32-year-old came up against all three Premier League legends when they turned out for their respective clubs, Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool.













Noble, asked who was the best of the trio on Twitter, stressed that it is hard to appreciate just how good each was until he came up against them.



But Noble is giving his vote to Gerrard as he feels the Liverpool legend was more of a complete player than Scholes and Lampard.





"Trust me when I say you only realise how good a player is when you play against them", Noble explained.







"All three were top top players in their own right, but all-round player, Steven Gerrard was the complete footballer."



Nolan, asked about his most proud moment in a West Ham shirt, had no hesitation in picking the final game at the Boleyn, when the Hammers beat Manchester United 3-2 in a league match.





"Easy. Last ever game at the Boleyn will stay with me forever", Noble added.



The skipper is just five matches short of 500 appearances in a West Ham shirt, having scored 60 goals and provided 59 assists.

