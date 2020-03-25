XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



25/03/2020 - 20:29 GMT

West Ham Skipper Puts Steven Gerrard Above Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes

 




West Ham United skipper Mark Noble admits he ranks Steven Gerrard as above Paul Scholes and Frank Lampard due to the Liverpool legend being a complete player.

The 32-year-old came up against all three Premier League legends when they turned out for their respective clubs, Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool.  


 



Noble, asked who was the best of the trio on Twitter, stressed that it is hard to appreciate just how good each was until he came up against them.

But Noble is giving his vote to Gerrard as he feels the Liverpool legend was more of a complete player than Scholes and Lampard. 
 


"Trust me when I say you only realise how good a player is when you play against them", Noble explained.



"All three were top top players in their own right, but all-round player, Steven Gerrard was the complete footballer."

Nolan, asked about his most proud moment in a West Ham shirt, had no hesitation in picking the final game at the Boleyn, when the Hammers beat Manchester United 3-2 in a league match.
 


"Easy. Last ever game at the Boleyn will stay with me forever", Noble added.

The skipper is just five matches short of 500 appearances in a West Ham shirt, having scored 60 goals and provided 59 assists.
 