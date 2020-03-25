You Learn Pretty Quickly – Everton Star On Club’s Community Link

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton defender Michael Keane has revealed that within six months of joining the Toffees he was clear about just how much the club means to the fans and how much the side work with the community.



With football action being suspended across the country and people being advised to stay indoors owing to the recent outbreak of coronavirus, the club have been arranging occasions to interact with the fans.













As a part of that attempt, Keane interacted with a 78-year-old fan and was impressed with the efforts made by the club to do their bit for the community.



“[What the club means to people] is something you learn pretty quickly”, Keane told Everton's official site.





“I knew within my first six months at Everton how much the fans engage with the players and how much Everton in the Community helps the fans.







“I have never been at a club which does so much for its community.



“It is brilliant and very rewarding to be part of it.





“It is great to hear the happiness in their voices [when calling supporters].



“I spoke to Rod for 20-25 minutes and he said it made his day.



“But it made my day as well – it made me happy and gave me a boost.



“It gives you a reminder of how important you can be in the community and what playing for this club means to people."



The 27-year-old centre-back came through the youth ranks at Manchester United, but was sent out on a series of loan spells away from the Red Devils to clock up first team experience.



He joined Burnley on a permanent basis in 2015 and was snapped up by Everton two years later. He has since managed 98 appearances for the Toffees, setting up three goals for his team-mates.

