Barcelona Rekindle Interest In Tottenham Hotspur Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona are considering making a move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele during the summer transfer window.



The Catalan giants are looking to freshen up their midfield in the next window and are preparing for life after the potential departures of Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal.













Barcelona want to add energy to their midfield and have already compiled a shortlist of players they are keen to sign during the summer window.



And according to Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo, Ndombele is one of the players the club are considering taking to the Nou Camp in the summer.





The Catalan giants had an interest in him last year as well, but did not make a move as Tottenham signed him from Lyon for a club-record fee.







However, the Frenchman has struggled in his first season at Tottenham and Jose Mourinho has not hidden his displeasure about the midfielder’s performances.



The Tottenham boss has been openly critical about the Frenchman and he was struggling to get into the starting eleven before the season was suspended.





Barcelona remain admirers and believe he has the versatility to play in a number of roles in the team.



And given his relationship with Mourinho, Ndombele could consider leaving Tottenham after just one season with the north London club.

