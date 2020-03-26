Chelsea Linked With Interest In AC Milan Goalkeeper

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea are amongst the clubs who are exploring the possibility of signing AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer.



Blues manager Frank Lampard is unconvinced about Kepa’s quality between the sticks and wants to invest in a goalkeeper during the next transfer window.













The Spaniard dropped down to the bench before the season was suspended and Chelsea are expected to bring in a new number one in the summer.



The west London club have been linked with several goalkeepers over Europe and they are believed to be keeping close tabs on the Italian market.





And according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Chelsea are likely to table an offer for AC Milan’s Donnarumma in the coming months.







The 21-year-old goalkeeper is set to enter the final year of his contract at AC Milan and the club have been trying to agree on the terms on a new deal with the Italian.



AC Milan are likely to want to sell Donnarumma if they fail to agree on a new contract as they may not want to risk losing him on a free transfer.





The Italy international’s contract situation is also being tracked by Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, who could provide heavyweight competition for Chelsea for his signature.

