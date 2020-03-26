Claim From Italy: Chelsea Ready To Bid For Serie A Centre-Back

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea are prepared to table an offer for Hellas Verona centre-back Marash Kumbulla, who has been linked with a host of clubs in recent months, including Italian giants Inter.



A product of the Hellas Verona academy, the Albanian defender has emerged as one of the most talented young centre-backs in Serie A.













Kumbulla has made 18 appearances this season and his performances have not gone unnoticed, with scouts running the rule over the centre-back.



Inter have identified him as a potential recruit in the summer and have been in talks over signing him, but they are likely to face competition from the Premier League.





Chelsea have been keeping tabs on him and, according to Verona-based daily L'Arena, the Blues are now prepared to act on their interest in the 20-year-old defender.







It has been claimed that the west London club are ready to slap in a bid worth €23m to snare Kumbulla away from Hellas Verona in the summer.



Frank Lampard wants to add to his defence before the start of next season and Kumbulla has emerged as one of Chelsea’s top targets.





However, Inter are still leading the race to sign him as they are prepared to offer players to Hellas Verona as part of an agreement to sign Kumbulla.

