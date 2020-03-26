Former Bundesliga Star Says Liverpool Ahead of Manchester United For Jadon Sancho

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Bundesliga star Jan Aage Fjortoft has claimed that Liverpool still leading the chase for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, but Manchester United are putting in big efforts to sign him.



Sancho is expected to leave Dortmund in the summer transfer window despite the upheaval that the coronavirus pandemic has caused in football and its resultant implications on the market.













Manchester United are keen on landing Sancho and Ole Gunnar Solsksjaer reportedly wants him added to the ranks at Old Trafford.



Liverpool are also admirers of Sancho and it has been claimed in some quarters that a move to the European and world champions is appealing for the England international.





Fjortoft has insisted that Liverpool are the favourites to sign Sancho, even though Manchester United are working hard to overtake the Reds.







He also stressed that the current crisis has given Dortmund hope of holding on to the winger for at least one more season, with Liverpool needing to sell to bring in Sancho.



The former striker took to Twitter and wrote: “Re: Sancho.





“Price: 130 million euro.



“Man UTD working very hard to get him.



“Liverpool still most likely destination. But [they] have to sell either [Sadio] Mane or [Mohamed] Salah.



“News is that Dortmund see this stop of the season as a chance to keep him another season.”



It remains to be seen whether Dortmund might be willing to drop their price for Sancho if top clubs cannot meet the €130m figure due to the football shutdown.

