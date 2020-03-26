I Can’t Say – Henrikh Mkhitaryan Unsure On Future

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal loanee Henrikh Mkhitaryan has insisted that he cannot say anything about his future ahead of the summer transfer window.



The Armenian left Arsenal to join Roma on a season-long loan last summer and his performances in Italy have been impressive over the course of the campaign.













Roma coach Paulo Fonseca has not hidden his appreciation for the attacking midfielder and has been open about his desire to keep him at the club beyond the end of his current loan stint.



Mkhitaryan may not be in Mikel Arteta’s long term plans for Arsenal, but Roma do not have an option to buy him in the summer.





And Mkhitaryan conceded that with the current season suspended, it is difficult to predict what will happen and where he will be playing his football in the 2020/21 campaign.







“I can’t say anything at the moment because the season is stopped, we don’t know when we’ll start playing again and what will happen in the summer”, Mkhitaryan told The Times.



“Football changes so quickly. One day you’re here, the other you’re there.





“You never know what can happen and what will happen with you.”



Mkhitaryan has a contract until the end of next season with the north London club and Arsenal are likely to consider selling him this summer.

