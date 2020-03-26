It Is Time To Do This – Tottenham Hotspur Star On His Future

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen has conceded that it is time for him to weigh all the pros and cons before taking a call on his future.



Vertonghen is out of contract in the summer and so far, has not penned a new deal to keep him at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.













His former club Ajax are interested in taking him back to the Netherlands and he also has suitors in Italy, with Inter said to be keen on signing the Belgium international this summer.



His contract situation makes him an attractive option, but Vertonghen has not ruled out signing a new deal to continue his stay at Tottenham.





But time is running out for the player to make a decision and he conceded that he will have to weigh up all the pros and cons before taking a final call on where he wants to play next season.







He also admitted that his lifestyle choices will also play a key role in the decision he will eventually make.



Vertonghen said in the TV programme De Kleedkamer: “I have now reached a time where I have to write down all the pros and cons of every possible option on a piece of paper.





“I now have to decide what I still want in my career.



“I also have to think about where I still want to live, what language I still want to learn and what culture I still want to live in.”



With clubs expected to look at lower cost deals in the summer due to the impact the season being suspended has had, Vertonghen could become an attractive option for more sides.

