Newcastle United Talent Reveals Spanish Course Over Enforced Break

Newcastle United talent Tom Allan has revealed he is using the break from football to learn Spanish, but admits it is tough to do alone.



The young Magpies winger admits it is a strange time, with the season having been suspended due to the Coronavirus outbreak and no games being played.













Allan made his first team debut in January in a FA Cup Third Round replay against Rochdale as he came on for Jamal Lascelles in the 57th minute.



The 20-year old winger registered an assist on his first start for the Magpies as Joelinton slotted the ball home for Newcastle’s fourth of the night, winning the tie 4-1.





Allan will be hoping his first appearance against Rochdale will be the first of many in his stay at Newcastle, but is focusing on staying fit for now over the enforced break.







The Magpies talent is also dealing with the ongoing break from football by learning Spanish and hopes to do an interview in the language by the end of the season.



"It's a weird period for us all, but I'm just hoping to be ready to go as soon as we get the call to come back in", Allan told the club’s official website.





"Learning on my own is very hard, so I'm using an app on my phone, plus online videos.



"By the end of the season, I'll do an interview in Spanish!."



Allan has made over 100 appearances for the Under-18 side and signed his first professional contract in July 2018





