Premier League Suits Me – Jetro Willems Keen To Continue

Newcastle United loan star Jetro Willems has admitted that he would prefer to play in the Premier League next season.



Willems joined Magpies on a season-long loan deal from German outfit Eintracht Frankfurt last summer and featured heavily for Steve Bruce's side before picking up an injury.













The left-back made 19 Premier League appearances for Newcastle before suffering a serious knee injury in January, which ruled him out for the rest of the campaign.



Newcastle have an option to buy on him, but they are yet to take a call on it, and Willems also conceded that he is yet to hold talks with Eintracht Frankfurt over his future.





But he has revealed that he would prefer to play in the Premier League next season, indicating that he wants to stay at Newcastle.







“I have not yet discussed it with Eintracht Frankfurt”, the defender told Dutch outlet VTBL when asked about his future.



“I would love to play in England next season. I think the competition suits me.”





Willems will enter the final year of his contract at Eintracht Frankfurt if he returns to the club at the end of the season.



The Dutch defender counts PSV Eindhoven amongst his former clubs and made just eight appearances shy of 200 for the side.

