RB Leipzig Not Expecting Exits Despite Liverpool and Tottenham Interest In Stars

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur may miss out on Timo Werner and Marcel Sabitzer as RB Leipzig are currently expecting no departures over the summer transfer window.



With the Coronavirus pandemic stalling the football season across the world, it is likely to have a major impact on the finances of the game in the coming months.













Several teams in Europe are already making plans to control their expenditure, with talk of salary caps and deferred wages.



Clubs may be less able to splash the cash when the transfer window opens for business and RB Leipzig are expecting it to work in their favour.





Liverpool have been consistently linked with wanting to sign Werner, while Tottenham are showing interest in another RB Leipzig player in the shape of Sabitzer.







However, according to German daily Bild, RB Leipzig do not currently expect to lose any of their players over the course of the summer.



It is unclear if both players have indicated to the Bundesliga side that they are willing to stay into next term.





Werner has a €60m release clause in his contract, but it is believed to be applicable only until the end of April.



Spurs target Sabitzer was snapped up by RB Leipzig from Rapid Vienna in 2014, but loaned for a season to Red Bull Salzburg.

