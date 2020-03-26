West Ham Star Picks Grady Diangana As Top Talent, Reveals Manchester City Support

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United starlet Nathan Holland has picked out Hammers team-mate Grady Diangana as the most talented player he has ever played with, while revealing his love for Manchester City.



Highly rated youngster Holland was recently on loan in League One with Oxford United, but suffered an injury which saw his spell cut short.













Holland has trained with a number of talented players at West Ham, but feels that the best of them all is midfielder Diangana.



Asked in an Instagram Q&A to pick out the best player he has ever played with or trained with, Holland replied: "Tough to pick one but Grady Diangana in training."





Holland also revealed which of the West Ham players has taken him under their wing.







"Lots of them did", he said, adding: "including [Michail] Antonio."



The midfielder came through the youth ranks at Everton before switching to West Ham in 2017, but insists being from Manchester means that he supports Manchester City.





After revealing his love for the Citizens, Holland was asked why and replied: "I'm from Manchester."



Holland, who made his West Ham debut in the EFL Cup in 2017, has been capped by England through to Under-19 level and will be looking to catch David Moyes' eye when he returns to full fitness.

