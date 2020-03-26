We’ve Got To Stay Ready – Watford Goalkeeper

Follow @insidefutbol





Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann has stressed that the squad need to be prepared as uncertainty looms over the Premier League, with the season suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



The 25-year old Hornets shot-stopper admits that the fans and the players are in the same predicament in the current situation and advised everyone to remain fit and safe.













The former Stoke City goalkeeper has made two appearances for Watford this season, starting both games against Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup.



Despite the loss, Bachmann is roaring to go again, stating the players cannot afford to switch off during the break as there is no certainty as to when they will be called back into action, and is maintaining his own match fitness levels for when the time comes to get back on the pitch again.





“We are all in the same situation”, Bachmann told the club’s official site.







“We just want everyone to get back healthy and stay safe.



“At the same time, we know we have got to stay ready as we don't know if and when we are going to restart.





“We've got a bit of time off and we can't switch off completely. You've got to be ready for when the call comes to train and play again.”



Watford currently sit 17th in the Premier League table, outside the drop zone on goal difference under Nigel Pearson.

