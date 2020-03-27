XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

27/03/2020 - 13:57 GMT

AC Milan Prepared To Cash In On Chelsea Target

 




AC Milan are preparing the ground for the departure of Chelsea target Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer after failing to agree terms on a new contract with the goalkeeper.

Donnarumma is set to enter the final year of his contract at AC Milan this summer and the club have been seeking to agree on a new deal with his agent Mino Raiola.  


 



Raiola has been asking for his client to receive a substantial increase on his €6m per year salary, but for the moment AC Milan do not have the funds to agree to such terms.

And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, AC Milan are now preparing to offload the goalkeeper in the summer in order to avoid losing him on a free transfer next year.
 


The 21-year-old goalkeeper has remained a highly-rated talent across Europe and several sides would like to add him to their ranks.



Juventus, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are some of his continental suitors who have been keeping close tabs on his contract situation.

Chelsea are also interested in Donnarumma given Frank Lampard’s lack of faith in Kepa, who is expected to be sold this summer.
 


AC Milan are eyeing a fee in the region of €30m to €35m from the Italy international’s sale in the coming months.

Donnarumma broke into AC Milan’s starting eleven at the age of 16 and has made 190 appearances for the Rossoneri thus far.
 