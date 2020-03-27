Claim From Italy: Leroy Sane Not Desperate For Germany Return

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City winger Leroy Sane is not desperate to return to Germany amidst continued interest from Bayern Munich, it has been claimed in Italy.



Sane was close to joining Bayern Munich last summer before he suffered a cruciate ligament injury in the Community Shield game against Liverpool.













The winger has been recuperating in recent months and Bayern Munich have continued to keep a close eye on him ahead of a potential summer move.



The German champions have already been in informal talks with his representatives and he is believed to be their priority target for the next transfer window.





But according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Sane himself is not convinced yet and he is not desperate to return to Germany.







The former Schalke winger has no burning desire to return to the Bundesliga and is likely to consider other options if other clubs make a move for him.



Sane, it is claimed, would prefer to move to Barcelona over Bayern Munich if the Catalan giants show an interest in him this summer.





Manchester City’s €100m price tag is also a potential roadblock as even a big club such as Bayern Munich are likely to have less money to spend in the coming transfer window.

