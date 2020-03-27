I Can Assure You – Agent of Chelsea Linked Juan Musso On Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Chelsea linked goalkeeper Juan Musso has claimed that several clubs are touch with him about the possibility of signing his client.



The Argentine goalkeeper has impressed at Udinese this season and has piqued the interest of several clubs in Italy and Europe ahead of the summer transfer window.













Inter have identified the goalkeeper as the long term replacement for Samir Handanovic and have been working towards taking him to the San Siro in the coming months.



He has also been linked with Chelsea, who are believed to be keen on moving on Kepa and signing a new number one for their squad this summer.





Vicente Montes, Musso’s agent, refused to divulge whether Inter have already been in talks with him, but did indicate that several clubs have been in contact with him for the goalkeeper.







Montes told Italian outlet FcInterNews.it: “No [I have not spoken to Inter], but even if I did I wouldn’t say it.



“In any case, I can assure you that there are several clubs who have enquired about Juan throughout Europe.





“It is normal that he is being followed for his qualities and also for his young age.”



Udinese are preparing for life after Musso and are believed to be eyeing a fee in the region of €30m for his departure.

