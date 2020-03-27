I Considered Club’s Long-Term Interests – Steve Bruce On Newcastle’s January Striker Hunt

Follow @insidefutbol





Steve Bruce has insisted that he could have demanded Newcastle United sign a striker in January, but decided against doing so as he wants to build something more long term at St James' Park.



Newcastle have struggled for goals this season and their 25 goals in 29 league game has them as the joint lowest scorers in the Premier League in the current campaign.













Magpies fans have complained about Newcastle’s defensive style of football and the lack of goals, and Bruce has himself conceded that his team have been tough to watch this season.



The Newcastle manager admitted that he could have easily asked the board to sign a new striker, but he did not want to bring in someone for the sake of it in the middle of the campaign.





Bruce wants to focus on building something more long term at Newcastle and stressed the importance of putting together a team that will entertain the fans in the near future.







The Newcastle boss said in an interview with the Daily Telegraph: “I could have demanded a striker in January, we knew it was a risk not to sign one, but I refused to sign anyone for the sake of bringing a body in.



“That is not in the long-term interests of the club. I hope people understand that.





“I want to build something. I do not want to be a club that bobs around in mid-table, avoiding relegation and nothing more.



“I want to entertain, I want Newcastle United that is the best it can possibly be.”



Newcastle are currently sitting 13th in the league table and Bruce has managed to keep them away from the relegation quagmire so far.

