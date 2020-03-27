I Miss The Fans – Celtic Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic defender Christopher Jullien has stressed that the fans have been part of everything the club have achieved so far this season and he is missing them as much as his football.



Football related activity is suspended not only in Scotland but in a number of countries around the world owing to the recent outbreak of Coronavirus.













In the current situation, players are staying away from the training ground and Jullien insists that he is missing the action and the fans.



“I miss football and I miss the fans", Jullien told his club's official site.





Jullien joined the Bhoys in summer last year and reflecting back on the time, the defender insisted that he was struck by the reception he received from the fans upon his arrival.







"When I arrived I knew the fans of this club were amazing. The welcome they gave me was amazing and it was really important for me to be close to them."



Jullien gives full credit to the fans for his side's progress this season, with Celtic chasing a ninth top flight title in a row.





"Everything we achieved this year, they’re a part of that too."



Before the season was brought to an abrupt halt, Celtic were placed at the top of the table with 80 points from 30 games, 13 points ahead of second-placed Rangers.

