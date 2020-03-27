Juventus Trying To Understand Fee For Manchester City Star, Talks Opened

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus have opened talks for the signature of Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, but are not sure about his transfer fee yet.



Jesus has emerged as one of Juventus’ targets for the summer and the Italian champions are seriously exploring the possibility of signing the Manchester City star.













The Brazilian, who has been unwilling to leave Manchester City, is interested in the idea of joining Juventus and is open to a move to Italy as he is likely to be a certain starter at the Turin club.



According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Juventus have moved forward with their attempts to sign the Brazilian and have been in talks to get a deal over the line.





But the current crisis in the football world has made it difficult for Juventus to understand what transfer fee would get the job done.







The global pandemic is likely to bring down transfer fees this summer and in a normal year, Jesus could have cost €70m.



But he is unlikely to attract such a fee this summer due to the financial hit most clubs are expected to take.





However, Juventus are yet to nail down at what fee Manchester City would be willing to sell him for this summer.

