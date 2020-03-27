XRegister
27/03/2020 - 16:27 GMT

Know How Tough It Would Be But Decided To Enjoy It – Steve Bruce On Newcastle Job

 




Steve Bruce has conceded that he always knew that he would struggle to be as popular as Rafael Benitez amongst the Newcastle United fans, but insisted that he has enjoyed being the manager because he has been a fan of the club all throughout his life.

Benitez’s departure from Newcastle at the end of last season further widened the gulf between owner Mike Ashley and the supporters.  


 



Bruce has been a Newcastle fan all his life, but his appointment as manager did not go down well with many fans and he has struggled to become popular amongst the club’s faithful.

The Newcastle boss conceded that as a local boy he was never going to turn down the opportunity to manage the club, but he was under no illusion that he would be as popular as Benitez.
 


He insisted that he has decided to enjoy his stint as manager at Newcastle and stressed that though it has been difficult at times this season, he has never stopped relishing the role.



Bruce said in an interview with the Daily Telegraph: “It is a remarkable club, a fantastic club and a unique club. There is not a Geordie out there who would have turned this opportunity down.

“I knew how tough it would be, I’m not Rafa Benitez, he was extremely popular I knew there would be people who didn’t like me or rate me, but I was not afraid of that. From the day I walked through the door I made a decision to enjoy it and I have.
 


“You might not believe it, because there have been some challenging moments, of course, there have, but I am as proud now to be the manager of this football club today as I was on the first day.

“That will never change.”

Newcastle were 13th in the league table when the season was suspended earlier this month.
 