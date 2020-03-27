Leeds United Players Worried About How Season May Be Resolved

Follow @insidefutbol





The Leeds United players are worried about their promotion chances being killed if the Championship season is voided.



Leeds were at the summit of the Championship and in line to earn automatic promotion to the Premier League when the season was suspended due to the global pandemic caused by the Covid-19 virus.













For the moment, the EFL is determined to complete the campaign, but there are growing fears that they might not be able to do so in the next few months.



There are concerns that the season might be declared null and void, while may mean Leeds will not win promotion and will start a new season in the Championship.





Leeds fans have been waiting for a return to the top flight for over 15 years and even the players are worried as well.







A source close to the Leeds players claimed that there is a sense of palpitation amongst the squad and it is natural as promotion would be a massive achievement for their careers and personal lives.



He told The Athletic: “This is massive for their careers and their families.





"They’re on the verge of doing something huge for Leeds and setting their families up for life.



“There are bigger things going on in the world but, from a professional perspective, you can see why the players would be worried about how this is going to sort itself out.”



Marcelo Bielsa has been trying to make sure that his players are fit and ready, if and when, the season resumes.

