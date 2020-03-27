Marcelo Bielsa Personally Monitoring Fitness Levels Of Leeds Players

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has been personally keeping tabs on the fitness of his players as they stay away from the training ground and live in isolation in their respective houses.



The Yorkshire giants were at the summit of the Championship when the season was suspended earlier in the month due to the global pandemic caused by the Coronavirus.













Leeds were within touching distance of reaching the promised land of the Premier League and are now anxiously waiting to see when and even if the current season resumes.



Their training ground has been closed, but it has not stopped Bielsa from keeping a close eye on his players and their fitness levels.





According to The Athletic, fitness plans are sent to the mobiles of each Leeds player every night and they have been asked to submit photos of their weight measurements.







The Leeds head coach has been keeping a close eye on the fitness results to make sure the players are maintaining standards.



The Argentine wants to make sure his team are ready to go if and when the season resumes.





But the Leeds boss has also been keeping his distance from his players, despite being available on WhatsApp.

