Shame For Liverpool But Got To Start Again – High Ranking Premier League Club Official

A high-ranking Premier League club official has conceded that it would be a shame for Liverpool if the current Premier League season is voided, but insisted that the world is now dealing with a far important issue and resuming the current campaign would make the clubs look like ‘petulant children’.



Liverpool were two wins away from winning the Premier League this season after a superbly dominant performance. but football across the world has now been suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic.













In their last meeting, the Premier League insisted on completing the campaign when it is safe to do so, but the forecast is not good and some have floated the option of voiding the season.



And there is growing support amongst some Premier League clubs to void the campaign, despite the heat West Ham chief executive Karen Brady received for such a suggestion earlier this month.





A high-ranking Premier League official admitted that it would be a massive shame for Liverpool if the season is voided, but he conceded there is little option to play out the campaign unless everyone decides to play the remaining ten games in September.







He insisted that the Premier League would look out of touch with reality and ridiculous if they look to resume the season and consider playing behind closed doors while England go through the peak of the virus.



He told The Athletic: “It’s absolutely clear what is going to happen. It’s a worldwide pandemic.





“You just start [the Premier League season] again and there are very few losers. Liverpool, I know. But in the grand scheme of things, honestly, it really doesn’t matter. You’ve just got to start again.



“This (COVID-19) is going to get worse here (in Britain), so it’s not about players returning to training. If we all stay at home and self-isolate for the next two, three months, we’re going to get through this quite simply.



“But even then, there’s going to be a period of slow reintegration into normality, otherwise the virus will spike again. So, if we’re lucky, the new season will start in September.



“If they want to say, ‘This season is over and it will be recommencing with the final nine games being played out in September’, fantastic. But if that’s not feasible. Just end this league with whatever consequences that has. End it and say the new league will start in September.



“We look like petulant, ridiculous children now. I passionately believe what we’re doing is wrong.



“And I would like to think my colleagues now believe that as well, that the world has changed. It’s a scary place at the moment and we’ve got to treat it seriously.”



Premier League clubs have concerns about refunding £762m to the TV broadcasters if the season is not completed.

