Voiding Season Makes No Sense To Me – Liverpool Legend

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has insisted that it would be ridiculous to consider voiding the whole season with just nine to ten games left for each Premier League side.



The Merseyside giants were just two wins away from their first league title in three decades when the Premier League decided to suspend their season in the wake of the global pandemic caused by the Coronavirus.













The Premier League have decided to find every avenue to finish their season, but there has been a growing feeling that the campaign might not be concluded as the conditions to play football might not exist even during the summer.



There have been calls to void the season and in effect deny Liverpool the league title, but Nicol believes that it would be ridiculous to do with ten games left in the campaign.





The former Red feels it would take only a month to finish the season when football can resume and the clubs must do everything to play those ten games.







The ex-Liverpool star said on ESPN FC: “If we were only ten games in, I would have absolutely no problem with voiding the season.



“But the fact is that you have got ten games left and listen, top-class teams play Saturday-Wednesday-Saturday, and so three games in a week.





“It would take you three to four weeks to play ten games, what is the problem with that?



“You are going to void the whole season for the sake of three to four weeks – that makes no sense to me whatsoever.”



The Premier League are not expected to return to action even after 30th April, the date the clubs have decided to wait until before taking another call.

