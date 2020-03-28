Arsenal and Tottenham Linked Arkadiusz Milik Communicates Decision To Napoli

Follow @insidefutbol





Arkadiusz Milik is set to place suitors Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur on red alert as it has been claimed in Italy that he has told Napoli he will not continue his association with the club.



Milik is set to enter the final year of his contract at Napoli this summer and has been linked with a potential exit from the Serie A giants.













The Serie A giants have tried to convince him to sign a new deal and extend his stay at the San Paolo beyond the summer transfer window.



But his contract situation places the Poland international in the driving seat and it has been claimed that he has already made up his mind over what he wants to do.





According to Rai Sport's Ciro Venerato, speaking on Radio Sportiva, Milik has communicated to Napoli that he will not continue at the club.







With Dries Mertens expected to sign a new deal, Milik is not guaranteed a starting position in the team and he wants to find the exit door.



Arsenal have been linked with tracking the Pole as a potential replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, another player whose contractual situation means he could switch clubs in the summer, while Jose Mourinho's Tottenham have also been credited with an interest.





However, Milik also has other options with Atletico Madrid and AC Milan potential destinations for the goal-getter.

