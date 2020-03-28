XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



28/03/2020 - 19:09 GMT

Arsenal and Tottenham Linked Arkadiusz Milik Communicates Decision To Napoli

 




Arkadiusz Milik is set to place suitors Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur on red alert as it has been claimed in Italy that he has told Napoli he will not continue his association with the club.

Milik is set to enter the final year of his contract at Napoli this summer and has been linked with a potential exit from the Serie A giants.  


 



The Serie A giants have tried to convince him to sign a new deal and extend his stay at the San Paolo beyond the summer transfer window.

But his contract situation places the Poland international in the driving seat and it has been claimed that he has already made up his mind over what he wants to do. 
 


According to Rai Sport's Ciro Venerato, speaking on Radio Sportiva, Milik has communicated to Napoli that he will not continue at the club.



With Dries Mertens expected to sign a new deal, Milik is not guaranteed a starting position in the team and he wants to find the exit door.

Arsenal have been linked with tracking the Pole as a potential replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, another player whose contractual situation means he could switch clubs in the summer, while Jose Mourinho's Tottenham have also been credited with an interest.
 


However, Milik also has other options with Atletico Madrid and AC Milan potential destinations for the goal-getter.
 