Carlo Ancelotti Feels Less Money Could Be Good For Football

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti believes the reduced financial reality following the Coronavirus pandemic could benefit football in the long run.



All the top leagues across Europe are in a state of suspension amid the global pandemic and it is far from clear how campaigns will be finished.













If seasons are voided then millions could need to be repaid to TV companies, while clubs are already experiencing financial issues without gate receipts coming in.



Several clubs are exploring deferring their players' wages and potential salary caps, with football potentially having to make do with less money in the near future.





Ancelotti believes it might benefit the game in the long run and something good could come out of it.







He is expecting players and managers to work for reduced wages and to see broadcasters paying less money to show games.



Ancelotti told Italian daily Corriere dello Sport: “It will be truer football.





“When all this ends there will be a general downsizing – coaches and players will earn half, the price of tickets will drop and broadcasters will pay less.



“And maybe everything will be better.”



The Premier League could be forced to pay more than £700m to broadcasters if the season is cancelled and not played to a finish.

