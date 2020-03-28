XRegister
26 October 2019

28/03/2020 - 14:22 GMT

Ex-Bundesliga Star Floats Everton and West Ham As Good Next Clubs For Germany World Cup Winner

 




Former Borussia Dortmund star Michael Rummenigge believes clubs such as Everton and West Ham United would be a good fit for Mario Gotze.

Once the golden boy of German football, who scored the winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final, Gotze’s career has petered out in recent years and he is expected to leave Dortmund this summer once his contract expires.  


 



A move to Bayern Munich from Dortmund in 2013 turned out to be a fatal error and since his return to the Westfalenstadion in 2016, he has not been setting the pitch on fire.

He is unlikely to sign an extension with Dortmund and Rummenigge believes the 27-year-old should not be expected to have any of the top clubs in Europe vying for him in the summer.
 


However, he believes the attacking midfielder could fit in perfectly at a club such as Everton or West Ham in the Premier League.



Rummenigge wrote in his column on German outlet Sportbuzzer: “After his BVB contract expires in the summer, only category B clubs can be considered for him.

“I am thinking clubs of the magnitude of Everton, West Ham or mid-table Italian clubs.”
 


He also warned Gotze that if he considers moving to China or the Middle East, he would lose any sympathy he has amongst the German public.

“In another case, he could gamble away all the sympathy in Germany if he went to China, Qatar or Saudi Arabia.

“It would be clear that it was all about money.”

Gotze made just 13 appearances in the Bundesliga before the season was suspended, scoring three goals.
 