Harry Kane Set To Be Ready To Return To Full Training

Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane is prepared to return to full training in two to three weeks and is likely to be fit to play if the season resumes over the coming months.



Kane suffered a hamstring injury in January and was expected to be out for the rest of the campaign in a major blow for Tottenham.













There were also concerns over his participation in the European Championship with England, but with the tournament postponed until next year, it is not a concern any more.



The striker has been gradually moving towards regaining full fitness and is in line to play again if and when the season resumes.





According to The Athletic, the striker is now just two to three weeks away from returning to full training if such a thing happens.







Tottenham are hopeful that Kane will join the squad for training if they are asked to return to the training ground in the next month.



Kane is expected to be fit to feature in the team if the season resumes again after the 30th April deadline the Premier League has set.





Jose Mourinho did lament missing his strike force in the second half of the season, but the suspended campaign means that he should have Kane back when it resumes.

