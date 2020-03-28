He’s Told Me Things – Everton Star On Carlo Ancelotti Effect

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton star Mason Holgate has revealed that boss Carlo Ancelotti has already had a big impact on his game, guiding him on how to become a better defender.



After spending the second half of last season on loan at Championship club West Bromwich Albion, Holgate has managed to make his mark at Goodison Park this term.













He has been important for Ancelotti at the heart of the defence, since the Italian took charge, with the 23-year-old insisting that the Everton boss has played an influential role in improving him as a player.



Holgate also took time to speak about the importance of Ancelotti in transforming the team, insisting that when the manager says something there is a belief that he is right due to his impressive CV in the game.





“There’s things he’s told me… which are making the game easier for me”, Holgate told his club's official site.







“He has helped me massively… and the team has improved massively under him.



“If he says something, you know he has done it all before and it will be right.





“When someone like that comes in… you are thinking, ‘How is he going to see me and us as a team?’



“As a man, he is so kind but when he gets his point across it is clear and everyone knows their roles."



The Everton defender also expressed his confidence in the progress he has made so far this season, feeling he has taken a big step forward in his development.



“I have made a massive step this season… I always believed I could but I had to show it.



“But I don’t feel I have over-performed.



“It has been a level I have been happy with but I have to keep making strides forward next season.”



Holgate has been linked with Manchester City on the back of his performances at Everton, but the Toffees remain determined to keep hold of him.

