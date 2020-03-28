XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



28/03/2020 - 19:28 GMT

In Football You Never Know – Arsenal Star’s Representative On Speculation

 




Mesut Ozil’s representative has not explicitly ruled out the midfielder's potential exit from Arsenal this summer, but insists that the attacking midfielder is happy at the Emirates.

Ozil lost his prominence in the squad under Unai Emery, but he has been an important player since Mikel Arteta arrived at the club earlier in the current campaign.  


 



It has long been insisted that Ozil will see out his lucrative contract at Arsenal, though the midfielder has been linked with a move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

Erkut Sogut, the player’s adviser, has not completely ruled out Ozil's exit from Arsenal, but insists that the German is happy and feeling well settled at the Emirates for the moment.
 


He also conceded that it is hard to say what will happen in the future and what Ozil would consider doing after his current deal expires at the end of next season.



Asked about a potential exit from Arsenal, Sogut told German outlet Spox: “In football, you never know.

“But I can say that Mesut is very happy at Arsenal and neither has his contract changed.
 


“At the moment there is nothing to say.

“We will see what the future brings and what will happen after Mesut’s current contract ends.”

Ozil will enter the final year of his contract with Arsenal this summer and has struggled to live up to the expectations of some Gunners fans.
 