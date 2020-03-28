In Football You Never Know – Arsenal Star’s Representative On Speculation

Follow @insidefutbol





Mesut Ozil’s representative has not explicitly ruled out the midfielder's potential exit from Arsenal this summer, but insists that the attacking midfielder is happy at the Emirates.



Ozil lost his prominence in the squad under Unai Emery, but he has been an important player since Mikel Arteta arrived at the club earlier in the current campaign.













It has long been insisted that Ozil will see out his lucrative contract at Arsenal, though the midfielder has been linked with a move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce.



Erkut Sogut, the player’s adviser, has not completely ruled out Ozil's exit from Arsenal, but insists that the German is happy and feeling well settled at the Emirates for the moment.





He also conceded that it is hard to say what will happen in the future and what Ozil would consider doing after his current deal expires at the end of next season.







Asked about a potential exit from Arsenal, Sogut told German outlet Spox: “In football, you never know.



“But I can say that Mesut is very happy at Arsenal and neither has his contract changed.





“At the moment there is nothing to say.



“We will see what the future brings and what will happen after Mesut’s current contract ends.”



Ozil will enter the final year of his contract with Arsenal this summer and has struggled to live up to the expectations of some Gunners fans.

