Know We’ve Been Tough To Watch – Newcastle United Boss Steve Bruce

Steve Bruce has conceded that his Newcastle United side have been tough to watch because of their defensive style, but has insisted that he did not want to change too much too soon.



Bruce took charge of the club last summer after Rafael Benitez left the Magpies following disagreements with the board, which resulted in him not signing a new contract.













The Newcastle boss has kept the club away from the relegation dogfight but their performances have been lacklustre and many fans have complained about their style of football.



The manager stressed that he is aware that his side have been tough to watch, but insisted that the players were comfortable playing in a counter-attacking system under Benitez and he did not want to change things too soon.





However, Bruce insisted that once he realised that they had lost their cutting edge, he did change the shape and Newcastle showed more attacking promise in the final few games before the season was suspended.







“The one thing I will never do is try to bulls**t Geordies”, Bruce told the Daily Telegraph.



“I know this season has been tough, I know we have been difficult to watch and the style of football has been hard to like, but I didn’t want to change too much, too quickly.





“The players had a system they were comfortable with and we were getting results.



“When we lost our cutting edge, when we were no longer a threat on the counter-attack, that was the time to change.



“In our last three games, we played two up top, put [Miguel] Almiron in his best position as a number 10 and we have improved.



“That is the way I want to play, that is the way I want to go moving forward.”



Newcastle are the joint lowest scorers in the Premier League alongside bottom-placed side Norwich City, with only 25 goals in 29 games.

