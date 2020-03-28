Lazio Not Backing Out Of Chase For Chelsea Linked Marash Kumbulla

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazio are still holding on to the hope of signing Hellas Verona centre-back Marash Kumbulla, who has emerged as a target for Chelsea this summer.



The 20-year-old centre-back has been widely linked with a move away from Hellas Verona with several heavyweights holding an interest in securing his services.













Chelsea are interested in the defender and are reportedly prepared to table a bid worth €23m this summer in order take him to Stamford Bridge.



Inter are also keen on signing him and are ready to offer players to Hellas Verona as part of an agreement to sign Kumbulla in the coming months.





Lazio have also been keeping tabs on the defender and, according to Italian outlet La Lazio Siamo Noi, the Serie A giants have not ruled themselves out of the race for him.







They are aware that they could struggle to match Chelsea’s offer in terms of a transfer fee and salary, and the overall deal Inter are prepared to table.



But Lazio are counting on sporting director Igli Tare’s contacts at Hellas Verona and his ability to negotiate a fee with the club.





However, with the season suspended, no decision has been made by the player or Hellas Verona over his future at the club.

