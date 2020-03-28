London Stadium Is Not Football Ground – Former West Ham Star Understands Frustration

Follow @insidefutbol





Julien Faubert believes that it is hard for the West Ham fans to recreate an Upton Park style atmosphere at the London Stadium as it is not a football area.



West Ham’s decision to leave their traditional home at Upton Park for the 60,000-seater London Stadium remains a contentious one amongst Hammers fans.













While many understood the commercial aspect of the move and what it could mean for West Ham, a chunk of supporters have never taken to their new home and it has remained a thorny issue.



There are regular complaints about the atmosphere and the distance between the stands and the pitch at the London Stadium and Faubert understands the fans’ frustration as it was not built to host football games.





He conceded that the board’s decision to shift homes had sound logic for the future of the club, but feels Upton Park was the heart and soul of the Hammers and he is not surprised that some fans do not like the new stadium.







The former Hammer told The Athletic: “I went to the London Stadium. It’s not a football stadium.



“That’s why West Ham have had many difficulties because it’s hard for fans to recreate the atmosphere which made Upton Park so great.





“I understand why the board made that decision to move there because they want West Ham to be bigger.



“The club had to move with the times. I can understand why economically it’s important as well but they lost the heart of the team, which was the fans.



“They still disagree with the move.”



West Ham are involved in a scrap for survival in the Premier League this season, though it remains to be seen when the campaign will resume due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

