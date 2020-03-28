XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



28/03/2020 - 18:53 GMT

So Far Great Experience – Celtic Talent On Loan Spell Away From Bhoys

 




Celtic loanee Jonathan Afolabi has revealed that his spell away at Dunfermline Athletic has been a great experience and he has enjoyed every bit of it so far.

The 20-year-old joined the Scottish Championship side in January on loan until the end of the season in an attempt to gather more first-team experience.  


 



He managed just six appearances for Stevie Crawford's side before the season was brought to an abrupt halt owing the emergency resulting from the outbreak of Coronavirus.

Afolabi insists that he has enjoyed every bit of his association with Dunfermline and it has been a great experience for him.
 


"Really enjoying it so far, great experience", Afolabi said in an Q&A on Instagram.



The youngster was also asked about who he feels the most skilful player at Celtic is and picked out two talents.

"Karamoko Dembele or Mikey Johnston", Afolabi added.
 


Celtic snapped Afolabi in the summer transfer window last year from Premier League side Southampton; the 20-year-old has been capped for the Republic of Ireland through to Under-21 level so far.
 