So Far Great Experience – Celtic Talent On Loan Spell Away From Bhoys

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic loanee Jonathan Afolabi has revealed that his spell away at Dunfermline Athletic has been a great experience and he has enjoyed every bit of it so far.



The 20-year-old joined the Scottish Championship side in January on loan until the end of the season in an attempt to gather more first-team experience.













He managed just six appearances for Stevie Crawford's side before the season was brought to an abrupt halt owing the emergency resulting from the outbreak of Coronavirus.



Afolabi insists that he has enjoyed every bit of his association with Dunfermline and it has been a great experience for him.





"Really enjoying it so far, great experience", Afolabi said in an Q&A on Instagram.







The youngster was also asked about who he feels the most skilful player at Celtic is and picked out two talents.



"Karamoko Dembele or Mikey Johnston", Afolabi added.

