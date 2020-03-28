XRegister
26 October 2019

28/03/2020 - 16:08 GMT

Steven Bergwijn Making Good Progress In Return From Injury

 




Tottenham Hotspur winger Steven Bergwijn has been making good progress in his rehabilitation from an ankle injury.

Spurs signed the winger from PSV Eindhoven during the January transfer window and he made an instant impact on his arrival.  


 



However, he suffered a season-ending ankle injury just before the campaign was suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic, which has affected most of the footballing world.

The Dutchman was expected to miss the rest of the season, but with no football, it remains to be seen if there is a chance that he could return if the campaign resumes over the summer.
 


According to The Athletic, Bergwijn has been in close touch with the club’s medical staff during his rehabilitation, with frequent video calls from the club's physios.



Tottenham believe that the winger has been making good progress in his rehabilitation and is totally focused on his recovery work.

It is unclear whether he will make enough progress to feature again this season, when or if the campaign resumes.
 


He is likely to be fit for the start of next season and he will hope to carry on from where he left off before he suffered his injury.
 