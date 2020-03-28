Success With Newcastle Would Be Perfect Way To Bow Out – Steve Bruce

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce believes that if he can get the Magpies into the Premier League's top eight and fighting for cup success, he could retire from management on a high.



The 59-year old manager split opinion amongst the Newcastle fans when he was named as the successor to Rafael Benitez last summer.













Bruce has had an extensive managerial CV, having managed Sunderland, Wigan Athletic, Birmingham City and Hull City, gaining promotion with the Blues and the Tigers.



However, he has struggled to enjoy sustained success and many Newcastle fans were left underwhelmed by his appointment.





Bruce sees the Newcastle job as an opportunity to make his mark and believes if he can succeed with the Magpies, it would be the perfect way to sign off on his career in the dugout.







“I think this will be the last job for me”, Bruce told the Daily Telegraph.



“If I can make a success of this one, if I can get Newcastle back into the top ten in the next two to three years.





"If, in the long term, I can get them back into the top eight, competing to win a cup every season, challenging for a place in Europe, I cannot think of a better way to sign out."



Newcastle sit 13th in the Premier League and eight points above the relegation zone, however they have struggled to score goals, managing an average of 0.86 per game in the league this term.

