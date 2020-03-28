Sunderland Coaches Already Improved My Game, 20-Year-Old Star Feels

Follow @insidefutbol





Antoine Semenyo, who is on loan at Sunderland from Bristol City, has revealed that the Black Cats coaching staff have already improved his game.



The 20-year-old striker arrived at the League One giants at the end of the January transfer window, penning a six-month loan agreement.













Semenyo is keen to soak up as much as he can from the coaches and believes the staff have already started working their magic, giving him certain instructions, such as to come on to the ball more instead of always trying to get in behind the defence.



The 20-year old admits though that Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson wants him to do his own thing when he gets the ball.





Semenyo is enjoying his time with the Sunderland manager and the coaching staff, with the striker acknowledging he is always talking to them about improving certain areas of his game.







“On the pitch, there are little things that the coaches have done to help me improve my game already”, Semenyo was quoted as saying by Chronicle Live.



“Traditionally I am used to getting in behind the full-backs, but now I am learning to come to the ball so I can get more involved.





“The gaffer wants me to express myself more when I get the ball, which is good for me.



“The coaches have been fantastic with me since I came to the club.



"They are always talking to me and offering guidance on where I can improve.



"I have really enjoyed my time with them, and I think I am coming along nicely under their guidance", the Bristol City star added.



Sunderland represent the striker's third loan spell away from the Robins, with Semenyo also having spent time at Bath City and Newport County over the last two years.

