X
Inside Futbol

26 October 2019

Inside Futbol is on Twitter.

 

06 August 2019

Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices.



28/03/2020 - 20:14 GMT

Targets Identified – Newcastle United Boss Makes Transfer Admission

 




Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce insists that summer transfer targets have already been identified and the club stand ready to act when the time comes.

The Coronavirus outbreak has seen football in England suspended and it is unclear when Bruce will be able to work with his players again or prepare them for the remaining games in the season.  


 



Bruce is already thinking ahead beyond this season though and is keen to bolster the ranks at St James' Park in anticipation of the 2020/21 campaign.

The Newcastle manager feels he has done well so far this season, stepping in to replace Rafael Benitez in the Magpies hot seat, and wants his side to grow and improve further.
 


The 59-year old revealed he knows the players the club need to strengthen with and insists Newcastle are ready to act when the Coronavirus outbreak is overcome.



“I have not got a CV like Rafa, few do. He has managed some of the biggest clubs in the world, but I was not scared to try and fill those shoes and you know what, 13th in the table, in the last eight of the FA Cup, we have done OK. I won’t say any more than that”, Bruce told the Daily Telegraph.

“The plan is to grow and improve, we will add three or four quality players in the summer to the experienced core we have got, player like Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin, who everybody can see have improved us.
 


“We have identified transfer targets and when this (Coronavirus) blows over, we will make the moves to get them.

"We know what we need", the Newcastle boss stressed.

Bruce was backed by Newcastle in the summer transfer window last year, while in January the Magpies made three loan signings in the shape of Danny Rose, Nabil Bentaleb and Valentino Lazaro.
 