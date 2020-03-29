XRegister
26 October 2019

29/03/2020 - 21:58 BST

AC Milan Rekindle Interest In 23-Year-Old Chelsea Man

 




AC Milan have rekindled their interest in Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen ahead of the summer transfer window.

Christensen, 23, was linked with a move away from Chelsea in the winter window when AC Milan wanted to sign the Denmark international.  


 



But Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was not open to selling the defender in the winter and Christensen remained an important part of the first-team squad.

The Serie A giants are in the market for a centre-back in the summer transfer window and they are again set to look at west London for a solution.
 


And according to Italian daily Tuttosport, AC Milan will again make an attempt to snare Christensen away from Chelsea during the next transfer window.



Christensen is a player AC Milan admire and the Italian giants want to take him to the San Siro as part of their plans ahead of next season.

The Denmark international started seven of Chelsea’s last eight Premier League games before the season was suspended earlier this month.
 


Unless Chelsea sign another centre-back, Lampard could be unlikely to entertain thoughts of selling the 23-year-old centre-back in the summer.

Christensen still has more than two years left on his current contract with Chelsea.
 