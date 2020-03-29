Chelsea Loan Star Rated As Likely To Return To Stamford Bridge

Follow @insidefutbol





RB Leipzig have indicated they are expecting to see Ethan Ampadu return to Chelsea in the summer.



The Bundesliga side secured Ampadu on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea last year, but the agreement did not contain a purchase option.













The 19-year-old has made just seven appearances for RB Leipzig and it appears that a new loan or a permanent move for Ampadu to Germany is off the agenda.



RB Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche was quoted as saying by German outlet Fussball Transfers that the likelihood is "that he will return to Chelsea."





It is unclear when the current season might resume, but Ampadu's loan agreement is set to expire on 30th June.







The centre-back could have played his final game for RB Leipzig, with his last involvement for the club coming in the Champions League against Tottenham Hotspur in February.



Ampadu has made 12 appearances at senior level for Chelsea and will be hoping to put himself in a good place to fight for playing time next term at Stamford Bridge.





RB Leipzig sit third in the Bundesliga standings, with the season now suspended due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

