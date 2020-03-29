Club Banking On Desire Of Star On Loan From Arsenal To Make Fresh Deal Happen

Follow @insidefutbol





Besiktas are counting on Mohamed Elneny's desire to stay at the club to help them keep hold of him into next season.



Elneny is currently on loan at the Turkish Super Lig side from Premier League giants Arsenal and the club do boast a purchase option in the agreement.













However, Besiktas do not want to meet the €18m figure and would prefer to keep Elneny on another season-long loan deal.



They are aware that the Egypt international has interest from other clubs, but according to Turkish daily Takvim, Besiktas believe that Elneny's desire to stay could be crucial.





Elneny is happy at Besiktas and is claimed to have given positive signals over wanting to stay.







Besiktas coach Sergen Yalcin has urged the club's leaders to make sure that they keep hold of Elneny and the Black Eagles are prepared to work hard to answer their coach's call.



The 27-year-old has been handed regular game time at Besiktas and has clocked up a total of 28 appearances over the course of the campaign so far.





Besiktas currently sit fifth in the Super Lig, with the season having now been suspended due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

