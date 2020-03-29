He Was A Magician – Celtic Star Picks Out Favourite

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic star Nir Bitton has revealed that Brazil legend Ronaldinho was his favourite player growing up and believes that a number of people started to love the game after seeing the attacker weaving his magic on the pitch.



The 28-year-old hails from Israel and began playing football as a youngster at Ashdod when Ronaldinho rose to his prime, enchanting fans with his displays for Brazil.













The midfielder has no hesitation in admitting the former Barcelona man was his favourite player while he grew up and when he made his senior debut in 2009 at the Israeli club.



"It's got to be the magician, Ronaldinho", Bitton said on Celtic's Instagram while responding to a question on his favourite player.





"He really was like a magician on the pitch, and I think he is the reason a lot of people love this game."







The midfielder also took time to reveal his best moment as a Celtic player, which he insists was winning the domestic treble of the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup over the course of the last three seasons.



"I’d say [the best moment at Celtic was] winning the Treble Treble.





"Nobody believed we could do it and everyone waited for us to fail, but we went all the way! A great achievement."



Celtic are on course for another domestic treble, however the Coronavirus outbreak has led to the suspension of football in Scotland.

